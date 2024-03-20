First annual 5K raises funds to fight rare cancers

The first annual Fight Cancer 5K to benefit the TargetCancer Foundation was held at the American Veterans Memorial Pier March 10.

The run was organized by Anne Szustek Talbot, a member of Bay Ridge-based group Ridge Runners. It raised money as part of the Boston Marathon charity team for the TargetCancer Foundation. The organization sponsors research and awareness of rare types of cancer.

Participants pose after the race. Photos courtesy of Giovanna Iorio

Szustek Talbot’s grandfather was a victim of esophageal cancer.

“So many people near and dear to me have been affected by rare types of cancer, whether as patient or supporter,” she said. “It is my hope that this grassroots effort will bring attention to the funding and PR gap for their research and awareness and bring the public to learn more about rare cancers.”

Participants pose after the race. Photos courtesy of Giovanna Iorio

The run had awards for female, male and non-binary winners. Casual and experienced runners participated.

Eugena Perlov, winner of the women’s race, said the 5K was meaningful to her because she lost her best friend to cancer two months ago.

Eugena Perlov wins the women’s race. Photos courtesy of Giovanna Iorio

“We were the same age; our birthdays were the same month. I ran in her memory today and I believe that cancer research is really important,” she said.