Fontbonne beats St. Edmund for Brooklyn-Queens title

With this season’s CHSAA Division 2 Varsity reorganization, two familiar Brooklyn competitors found themselves playing in the final playoff game for the Brooklyn-Queens title. After Fontbonne beat St. Edmund Prep twice during the regular season, the Bonnies took the court as the favorites at Christ the King H.S. in Queens.

The Eagles’ Mackenzie Palisi (11 points) started the game off with one of her trademark three-point baskets, but was shut down for the rest of the game by the Bonnies, who took an 11-6 first quarter lead. Noelle Polanco (14 points) led the way for Fontbonne on a 21-10 scoring run that gave the Bonnies an overwhelming 32-16 lead at the half.

Polanco’s teammates Lucy Kuhlmann (11 points) and Lauren Brenna (10 points) also contributed in the second half as Fontbonne pulled away with a 53-29 win for the title. With the win, the Bonnies advance to play Kennedy Catholic of Westchester for the CHSAA Division 2 City Championship.