Greek-Americans to celebrate culture and Hellenic Independence

Greek-Americans in southwest Brooklyn and in areas across the five boroughs are getting ready for their big celebration of Greek Independence Day on Sunday, April 14, when they will march in or line the route of the 86th annual Greek Independence Day Parade in Manhattan.

The parade, which is sponsored by the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and proceeds up Fifth Avenue from 64th to 79th Street. It commemorates the 203rd signing of the Greek Declaration of Independence from the Ottoman Empire on March 25, 1821.

Greek Society ladies at the DKG School Greek Independence Day Parade. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

George Logothetis, executive chairman of the global Libra Group, is the grand marshal. Other honorees include Chairman Emeritus John Catsimatidis, TV and radio personality Ernie Anastos and Parade Chairman Philip Christopher. The honorary parade chairman is Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Greek Orthodox Church. We anticipate seeing State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, civic leader Sandy Vallas and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Rector Rev. Gerasimos Makris along the line of march.

The 2024 Greek Independence Day Parade poster.

***

On Monday, March 25, at 11 a.m., Bay Ridge’s Holy Cross Church parochial school, the Dimitrios and Georgia Kaloidis School, will hold a small Greek Independence Day Parade starting from the front of the school at 8520 Ridge Blvd.

***

Community Board 10, which covers Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton, held its first public meeting in the new Bay Ridge Center Building at 15 Bay Ridge Ave. on Monday, March 18. Jaynemarie Capetanakis is the board’s chair.

***

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso held his second State of the Borough address at the NYC College of Technology on Jay Street. Rev. Kimberly Council, his deputy borough president, gave the invocation. Instead of an in-person rendition of the national anthem, it was piped in over the PA system.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso gives his State of the Borough address. Eagle photo

The first guest speaker, NYS Attorney General Tish James, received a warm reception from the audience. Two other speakers were City Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Other borough presidents in attendance were from Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams, the former Brooklyn borough president, was a no-show. Reynoso, to his credit, called for a moment of silence for the recently deceased former Brooklyn BP Howard Golden.