Guild gets $75K for greenhouse upgrades

Assemblyman Michael Tannousis delivered a $75,000 check to help the Guild for Exceptional Children renovate its greenhouse.

The grant was secured through the State and Municipal Facilities Program and the Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability and Technology Program.

“It is my honor to present the Guild for Exceptional Children with this funding to help with the necessary renovations for their beloved greenhouse,” Tannousis said. “They have done a tremendous job of facilitating events and programs for individuals in the community and are deserving of this grant to ensure their facility is used for future generations to enjoy. It was a pleasure to visit and tour the facility today.”

Executive Director Joe Riley thanked the assemblyman and said the money will go toward new ventilation and climate control systems as well as hydroponics.

“GEC is very grateful and happy to have a great friend in Assemblymember Tannousis,” Riley said.