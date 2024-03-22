Industry City exhibit highlights 200 Brooklynites

This weekend is your last chance to see Industry City’s “We are South Brooklyn” exhibit, which features 200 oil paintings of borough residents.

Each was painted by Rusty Zimmerman, founder of the Free Portrait Project, a non-profit art organization that started in 2015.

Rusty Zimmerman with Police officer of the 72nd Precinct Gerber Fernandez and his painting.

Photos courtesy of The Free Portrait Project X Account

The artist recorded oral histories from each person during four-and-a-half-hour sittings.

After the exhibit closes, the paintings will be given to the models, while the audio will be offered to the Brooklyn Public Library’s Center for Brooklyn History.

Police officer of the 72nd Precinct Gerber Fernandez with his portrait.

Photos courtesy of The Free Portrait Project X Account

The exhibit is open through March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Building 8, 900 Third Ave.