Kings Bay branch wins borough robotics tournament

They are Brooklyn’s champions.

The Kings Bay branch won the Brooklyn Public Library’s robotics championship Feb. 3, beating 15 other teams fromaround the borough.

The tournament was held at the Central Library at Grand Army Plaza. Kings Bay will compete in a citywide semi-final March 3.

Teams consist of kids 9-17 and compete in the BPL Robotics League, which partners with NYC First, a nonprofit that teaches kids to learn STEM by coding and building robotics.

Kings Bay Library robotics team members with their awards. Photos by Gregg Richards

Team members worked for four months to build their robot and to program and code it to accomplish tasks.

BPL’s President and CEO Linda Johnson said the tournament at the library is something she looks forward to each year.

The teams gear up for the tournament. Photos by Gregg Richards

“Friends and families gather to cheer on their favorite teams and see the culmination of young patrons’ hard work building and programming robots,” she said. “Congratulations to Kings Bay Library and all of this year’s participants, and thank you to the volunteers, parents, caregivers and librarians who supported them.”

This year’s theme was “Masterpiece,” which focused on new ways to create and communicate art around the world.