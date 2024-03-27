Man charged with murder after apartment fire

Cops arrested a man who allegedly killed two men whose bodies were found during an apartment fire March 17.



Alex Alive, 33, was charged with two counts of murder.

Firefighters found the bodies while battling flames in a four-story building on Bath Avenue and Bay 29th Street.

According to NBC News New York, one of the victims had a stab wound to his neck and the other suffered a head injury. Police sources told NBC that both men were killed before the blaze began.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.