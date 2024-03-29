Man stabbed in chest on 42nd Street

A 27-year-old man was stabbed several times in the chest on Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street at 4 a.m. on March 18.

He was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn.

The male suspect is around 5-foot-9 with a neck tattoo and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with a logo on the back and front.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.