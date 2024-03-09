On the Avenue: Embrace Winter Festival to hold Art Walk on 3rd

Take a walk! An Art Walk, that is.

The 2024 Embrace Winter Festival, sponsored by the Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance (BRACA) in partnership with the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., will feature an organized walk along Third Avenue in celebration of the arts on Saturday, March 16, 12-3 p.m.

The annual event serves as a chance to link local artists with businesses and residents “on the avenue.”

“A lot of the artists themselves will be joining us, which is nice,” organizer Victoria Hofmo said. “It’s a great chance to get to know their work and ask questions. You may even find something you like and wish to buy!”

Among this year’s featured artists is Aeilushi Mistry, whose work is described as “grounded in the sacred arts traditions of India.”

Her painting, titled “Dhartima — Mother Earth,” is on display at The Green Spa & Wellness Center, 8804 Third Ave.

Artist Aeilushi Mistry shows off her painting, titled “Dhartima — Mother Earth,” inside The Green Spa & Wellness Center. Photo courtesy of the artist

Mistry said the work features several chakra colors representing living organisms on the earth with blessings from the five elements — fire, water, wind, earth and ether.

“The background colors represent the love bonding us together.” she said. “With this painting, my humble message is to illuminate love and peace.”

Another stop on the walk will be the studio of artist Whitney Hamilton at 340 72nd St. Her painting “The Guardian” will be on display for attendees to admire.

“I painted this piece as an exploration of animal totems and the practice of Shamanism by Tibetans and the Sami people of northern Norway,” Hamilton explained. “The reindeer in those cultures are equivalent to the buffalo of the Americas. They are symbols of life and sustenance. The white reindeer deer is symbolic of innocence, purity and gentleness.”

Pieces have been on display since Feb. 17 at various businesses “on the avenue” and will remain on display through March 17. The Art Walk, which begins at Cosentino’s Fish Market at 6922 Third Ave. and ends at 90th Street, serves as a chance to view work from all of the participating artists in one afternoon with explanations and discussions throughout. Reservations ($20) are suggested and can be made by calling Hofmo at 347-860-1932.

Embrace Winter Festival organizer Victoria Hofmo is pictured with one of the exhibits featured at last year’s Art Walk event “on the avenue.” Eagle Urban Media/File photo

The Embrace Winter Festival enjoyed a successful kickoff event on Feb. 25 as soloists from Regina Opera Company performed popular selections from shows like “La Traviata,” “Carmen” and La Bohème” to a large lunchtime crowd inside Vesuvio Restaurant, 7305 Third Ave.

Regina Opera’s next production will be Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” with performances beginning on Saturday, March 2. General admission is $25, with discounts for seniors and children. For more information, contact 718-259-2772 or email info@reginaopera.org.