On the Avenue: Shamrock lights signal return of St. Pat’s Parade!

They’ve got the green light!

Beautiful green shamrock-shaped lights are hanging “on the avenue” once again — a sign that the annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade is drawing near!

The 29th annual march steps off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, from Marine Avenue and Third Avenue, then moves down to 67th Street. The reviewing grandstand is located in front of Greenhouse Café at 7717 Third Ave.

Parade Grand Marshal Daniel Flynn will be marching alongside his deputy marshals — Marianne Curran-Fezza, James Hart, Tressa Deady-Kabbez, Michael Fitzpatrick, Karen Prizzi, Will Gillen, Karen Puckhaber, Michael Lennon and Thomas McDonagh. The 2024 Honorary Irish Persons of the Year are Joe and Janice Martinez, and members of the Coughlin Family will be marching as “Irish Family of the Year.”

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage, 8114 Third Ave., said he is looking forward to welcoming crowds of onlookers to the avenue on parade day.

“We are so proud to host this grand Bay Ridge tradition on Third Avenue each year,” he said. “It always draws a tremendous crowd of supporters who get to showcase their Irish pride while taking advantage of everything that the avenue has to offer!”

Parade supporters recently gathered “on the avenue” for a special Bingo-themed fundraiser at The Pour House, 7901 Third Ave. The event featured Bingo, as well as raffles and merchandise for sale pertaining to the parade and Irish culture.

A large crowd of Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade supporters showed up at The Pour House for a recent Bingo-themed fundraising event “on the avenue.” Photo courtesy of Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

Photo courtesy of Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

Proceeds from that and other events held throughout the year go toward efforts to sustain the parade so that the committee can continue to provide such attractions as the shamrock lights each year, officials said.

Visit brparade.com for more information on how you can support this beloved Bay Ridge tradition!

* * *

What could you do with $75,000? Well, Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) officials are excited to find out!

New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Kevin D. Kim recently announced that the city is awarding $4.79 million in grants to 69 organizations to support neighborhood-based merchants associations and commercial corridors. The Fifth Avenue BID was awarded $75,000.

These grants empower local residents to improve the livability, cleanliness and safety of their neighborhoods, according to SBS officials.

“The Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District is delighted to have been awarded the Single District Small BID grant and looks forward to enacting a significant and positive impact for all stakeholders and visitors,” Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy said.

The grant will allow Lovejoy and the BID to focus on cleanliness and beautification, public safety and district marketing.

“These grants allow us to invest directly into some of our city’s greatest assets: its diverse, vibrant neighborhoods and commercial corridors,” Kim said. “I want to thank all of our BID and community partners for all their hard work in making New York City the ‘City of Yes’ for small business.”