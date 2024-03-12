Polanco finishes season 3-for-3

After the Fontbonne varsity won the Brooklyn-Queens Championship and subsequently lost to Kennedy Catholic in the city finals, the Bonnies unexpectedly found themselves in the CHSAA state semifinal bracket against Sacred Heart Academy of Hempstead. Although the Bonnies lost 59-32 to one of Nassau County’s top teams, this last game gave Fontbonne’s top scorer an opportunity to score more than 400 points for the season.

Not only did Noelle Polanco score 414 points to conclude her season, she finished with a total of 1,258 points as a junior after recently reaching the 1,000-point milestone just this past December. In addition to her point total, Polanco was also named to the CHSAA’s Division 2 First Team for the third year in a row since joining the Fontbonne varsity as a freshman.