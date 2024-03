After a year of construction, the renovated playground at John J. Carty Park opened March 1.

The new space has play equipment for children 2-5 and 6-12 years old, spray showers, a fitness area with parallel bars and picnicking spaces. It also retains the beloved whale statue.

Kids enjoy the playground. Photos courtesy of Jenn Szwaba-Strano Photos courtesy of Jenn Szwaba-Strano Photos courtesy of Jenn Szwaba-Strano Photos courtesy of Jenn Szwaba-Strano Photos courtesy of Jenn Szwaba-Strano Photos courtesy of Jenn Szwaba-Strano Kids enjoy the playground.

Councilman Justin Brannan allocated $5.4 million for the project, which began in 2020.

The newly renovated tables and seats. Photos courtesy of Tracy Christensen-Blais