An MTA conductor was slashed in the neck by a man at the Rockaway Avenue train station Feb. 29.

Alton Scott, 59, stuck his neck out of the southbound A train and was stabbed at around 3:40 a.m. The attacker fled.

A 59-year-old conductor was stabbed at the Rockaway Avenue subway station. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



Scott received 34 stitches at Brookdale University Hospital. He told CBS 2 News that a doctor nearby saved his life after calling for help.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.