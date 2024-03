A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on Brooklyn Avenue and St. Marks Street Feb. 29.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Troy Gill was walking home from a Nets game at around 10:40 p.m. when he was shot in the arm and chest near the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

Police investigate the murder scene. Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

Cops recovered several shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Shell casings were scattered around the area. Photos by Loudlabs News NYC