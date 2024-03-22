Thieves beat teen, take e-bike

Four men beat and robbed a 13-year-old boy on Kings Highway and West Fifth Street March 12.

The victim, who had listed his e-bike on Facebook Marketplace, arranged to meet the prospective buyers at 6:55 p.m. When the men showed up, they kicked and punched him and stole the bike.

The suspects are around 18 to 20 years old and have light to medium complexions.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.

Surveillance images of the suspects.

Photos courtesy of NYPD