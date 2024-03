Two men died Sunday in an apartment fire on Bath Avenue and Bay 29th Street.

The blaze started at 6:46 p.m. on the third floor of the four-story building. Sixty firefighters and EMS personnel rushed to the scene, FDNY said.

Two men died and two firefighters were hurt in a Bath Beach fire. Photos via Citizen App

Two firefighters were injured while battling the flames, which were extinguished by 7:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.