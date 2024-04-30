Café hosts Independence Day parade fundraiser

Greenhouse Café hosted the kickoff fundraiser party for the 117th American Brooklyn Independence Day Parade April 13.

The afternoon included a live performance by Chain Reaction, food and drinks. The Knights of Columbus Long Island Assembly 703 hosted the event.

Sean Flanagan, Grand Marshal Dr. Charles Hall, Eddie Valenski and Ted General. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The parade will take place on June 30 in Sunset Park.

Parade Chairman Sean Flanagan said patriotism is a big part of the parade as it symbolizes love of God, love of neighbor and love of country.

“Our freedoms come from God above and that’s what we want to instill to the rest of our brothers and sisters in Brooklyn,” he said. “We need to look at each other as one extended family. That’s what all Americans should turn around and do.”