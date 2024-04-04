Fontbonne rallies to win home opener 

After winning two games on the road to start the softball season, Fontbonne hosted the Mary Louis Academy for its home opener at Poly Place Field.

Fontbonne pitcher Laura Meoli (2-for-4) earned her second win of the season in an up-and-down outing that saw the senior strike out six while giving up three runs on six hits. The Hilltoppers from Jamaica kept pace with the Bonnies and managed to make it a close game by the top of the sixth inning to narrow Fontbonne’s lead to 4-3.

Kate Kmiotek hit an RBI double through the left field fence to start a three-run rally. Photos by Jim Dolan

Just up by one run and looking for some late-inning insurance runs, Sofia Sterlacci started a three-run rally by bunting her way to first and then stealing second in the bottom of the sixth. Kate Kmiotek followed with a blast that hit the left field mesh fence and went through the barrier for a ground-rule double to drive Sterlacci home. Hailey Ballard (3-for-3) then doubled to drive Kmiotek home for the second run of the inning. Eventually reaching third, Ballard ran on contact on a ground ball out to first and slid safely across the plate ahead of the tag of Mary Louis catcher Mia Vileria for Fontbonne’s eventual 7-3 win.