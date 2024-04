Three gunmen robbed a deli on 65th Street between Second and Third avenues at 11:40 p.m. on March 29.

The men – wearing face masks and hoodies – zip-tied a 32-year-old worker and hit him in the head with their guns, cops said. They stole his necklace, $1,000 from the register and three jars of marijuana.

The three men and a fourth person fled in a silver SUV.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.