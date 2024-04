Our Lady of Grace held its annual Easter fair March 17. The event included an egg hunt for children, refreshments, raffles, photos with the Easter bunny and vendors selling crafts.

Boy Scout Troop 376 and Girl Scout Troop 673 provided food.

Photos courtesy of Mary Ann De Luca

“A lot of churches don’t have Christmas and affairs anymore since the pandemic,” said event organizer Mary Ann De Luca. “I would like to keep these two events going at the church, especially the Egg Hunt because it brings a lot of kids to the event.

Kids and their families had a blast looking for eggs and meeting the Easter Bunny at Our Lady of Grace.