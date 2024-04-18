Senior killed by own car

An 87-year-old woman died after her car rolled over her in a driveway on Lake Place and West 10th Street April 10.

Joan Behan had a medical episode at 2:57 p.m. and fell out of her Toyota Corolla before she could put the car in park, cops said. As the car rolled backward down the driveway, one of the wheels hit her.

She was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn.

According to the Daily News, Behan was born and raised in Gravesend and is survived by two sons, a daughter and 10 grandchildren.