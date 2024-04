Two third-place tickets for the New York Lottery’s April 1 Powerball drawing were sold at local delis.

The tickets, worth $50,000, were bought at AM & PM Grocery, 6223 Fort Hamilton Parkway, and Doleh Supermarket, 1689 Eighth Ave.

Doleh Supermarket. Images via Google Maps

The winning numbers were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and Powerball 23.

Two third-place tickets were also sold in Manhattan and Long Island.