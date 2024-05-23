American Legion leaders ready for Memorial Day

The American Legion is celebrating its 105th anniversary. Two of its regional leaders, Raymond Wrigley and Charles Hall, recently attended the fund-raiser for the 157th annual Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade at the Salty Dog Bar and Restaurant on Third Avenue.

Hall is the former Kings County commander and now commands the District 2 Legion, which covers Brooklyn and Staten Island. Wrigley, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former commander of the Rawley Post, is the new Kings County commander. Both will join their fellow Legionnaires as they march in the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, and then again in the 117th annual Brooklyn American Independence Day Parade on Sunday, June 30. Hall, a former U.S. Navy lieutenant commander and chaplain, will be the grand marshal of the Independence Parade. Wrigley and Hall are Bay Ridge residents.

The Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade Committee with President Connie Ranocchia (holding the poster) and Chairman Ray Aalbue. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

An interesting sidebar to the American Legion. The nation’s largest military service organization was founded in Paris, France, just after World War l by Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt, Jr.

Charles Hall.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General





Ray Wrigley. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

Gerritsen Beach resident George Broadhead, who saw combat as a Marine in the Korean War, has been involved with several veteran organizations and told me he is still a dues-paying member of American Legion Post No. 1 in Paris. Several years ago, he participated in the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade wearing his Legionnaire overseas cap with Post No 1. embroidered on it. Broadhead also served a couple of terms as Kings County commander of the VFW.

***

The Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade Committee with President Connie Ranocchia (holding the poster) and Chairman Ray Aalbue. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

Historian and prolific author Barnet Schecter, who has had segments on the History Channel and holds tours at Green-Wood Cemetery, held a presentation at the May meeting of the Bay Ridge Historical Society. The topic was, “It’s a Family Affair: Conquering New York, from Revolution to Rising Seas.” Among his many books is “The Battle for New York,” which includes passages about the Battle of Long Island (a/k/a the Battle of Brooklyn). Tom McCarthy is the president of the BRHS.