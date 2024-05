Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly attacked a 72-year-old woman on Fourth Avenue and 96th Street May 5.

Mouhamed Diallo, 29, knocked the woman to the ground by punching her in the head, cops said. He was arrested May 23 and charged with second-degree assault.



The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

Diallo has 10 previous arrests, including eight for assault and two for robbery, the New York Post reported.