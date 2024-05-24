Empty Bowls event helps local pantry

The 11th annual Empty Bowls Bay Ridge event was held at Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church May 11.

Artists and potters sold decorated ceramic bowls, with the proceeds going to the church’s food pantry.

Customers peruse the artwork. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It’s incredible just to see the gifts and the way they make these beautiful bowls but it’s also beautiful that they’re reaching out to the community and it helps us help our neighbors with the food pantry we are able to offer,” said Pastor David Aja-Sigmon. “We are honored and humbled to have them come.”

“It’s a great opportunity for artists and potters to get together to really support a local need,” said Empty Bowls co-founder Danielle Bullock. “We love to make art and help the community so this is a perfect blend of feeling good but also connecting with the community.”

Some of the bowls that were on display.



