Cops nab suspected church vandal

Police arrested a man who allegedly used a hammer to vandalize St. Dominic’s Church Monday afternoon.
Randy Maldonado-Avila, 30, was charged with criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.
Statues of Pope John XXIII and Mother Teresa were badly damaged and windows were smashed. According to PIX 11, a bus stop shelter and a traffic light were also damaged.
“On a quiet day, on a quiet street, our peace was disturbed by a hammer-wielding person on a rampage through the neighborhood,” said Father Michael Lynch, pastor of St. Athanasius-St. Dominic’s Parish.
“We ask our parishioners and neighbors to pray for this person, and to pray for peace of heart and mind as nerves settle and calm returns.”