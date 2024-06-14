Cops nab suspected church vandal

Police arrested a man who allegedly used a hammer to vandalize St. Dominic’s Church Monday afternoon.

Randy Maldonado-Avila, 30, was charged with criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.

The head and right hand of the Pope John XXIII statue were destroyed. Photos courtesy of St. Dominic’s Church Facebook

Statues of Pope John XXIII and Mother Teresa were badly damaged and windows were smashed. According to PIX 11, a bus stop shelter and a traffic light were also damaged.

The head of the Mother Teresa statue was damaged. Photos courtesy of St. Dominic’s Church Facebook

“On a quiet day, on a quiet street, our peace was disturbed by a hammer-wielding person on a rampage through the neighborhood,” said Father Michael Lynch, pastor of St. Athanasius-St. Dominic’s Parish.

The church covered the vandalized statues. Photos courtesy of St. Dominic’s Church Facebook

“We ask our parishioners and neighbors to pray for this person, and to pray for peace of heart and mind as nerves settle and calm returns.”