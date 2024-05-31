On the Avenue: Man’s best friend, indeed — Paperanian pup’s a hit on Third!

She’s one popular pup!

During a recent walk “on the avenue” with my little Paperanian (Pomeranian and Papillon) puppy Penelope Isabella Buttacavoli, I was overwhelmed by the positive reactions she elicited from passersby on the bustling thoroughfare.

“Oh, my goodness, she is so tiny! Absolutely adorable!” one woman shrieked in delight as Penelope rushed up to introduce herself.

“She can just about fit in my pocketbook!” laughed another as she stumbled upon the scene.

“Mommy, look at the little puppy! Can I pet her, please?” cried a little girl out shopping with her mother.

Penelope gets ready to watch the solar eclipse from her balcony seat.

Soon a small crowd had gathered on the sidewalk on Third Avenue, petting and admiring the little pooch who changed my life completely just 9 months ago. It was one of my proudest moments as a girl dog dad.

The only bit of negative feedback I got during Penelope’s visit to the avenue had nothing to do with her, but with our matching Mets attire.

“Oh, no! You’re raising her to be a Mets fan? Poor little thing,” laughed a couple sporting their own Mets shirts as they walked by.

“I’m teaching her to root for the underdog,” I replied with a smile.

After her spa day, the little Paperanian shows off her pretty green bow.

Penelope loves to make friends and explore the neighborhood, so she will certainly be making future stops “on the avenue” in Bay Ridge. She’s looking forward to meeting you!

* * *

One of the many attractions for people and puppies alike to enjoy this summer is the annual #FunOnFifth Street Festival, taking place “on the avenue” this Sunday, June 2.

The all-day event will offer lots of food, rides, shopping, games and live music on Fifth Avenue from Bay Ridge Avenue to 85th Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, led by Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy.

Thousands enjoy the #FunOnFifth Street Festival each year, sponsored by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Rick Buttacavoli

“Liz and her team are really doing a great job to make sure the #FunOnFifth Festival is packed with interesting attractions and unique vendors,” event organizer Chip Cafiero said. “The big thing about this festival is the music — there’s going to be live music everywhere!”

The festival’s main stage will be located on the 7700 block and will feature performances by Uncle Jack (1-3 p.m.) and Sha-Doobie (3-5 p.m.). A few blocks down outside Mussels Brick Oven Pizza, 8001 Fifth Ave., festival goers can enjoy sets by Out of the Blue (1 p.m.) and Colonial Road (3:30 p.m.).

Mike McLaughlin, Sal Arnuk and Bobby Tambo will perform outside PC’s Bar & Grill, 7205 Fifth Ave., beginning at 3 p.m. At Bean Post Pub, 7525 Fifth Ave., Fast Forward will be performing throughout the day. You can also expect a packed house at Schnitzel Haus, 7319 Fifth Ave., which will offer entertainment all day long. Enjoy DLS at 1 p.m., followed by karaoke with DJ Wilson at 3 p.m. and a performance by One 2 Many at 5:30 p.m.

No matter what time you arrive at the all-day affair, one thing is for certain: you’ll be dancing in the streets on Sunday!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at rick@brooklyneagle.com!