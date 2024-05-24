On the Avenue: Norwegian pride on full display at 70th 17th of May Parade!

Gratulerer med dagen!

Congratulations are indeed in order for members of the 17th of May Parade Committee who oversaw the successful 70th anniversary of the annual march celebrating Norwegian independence, which took place right here in Bay Ridge this past weekend.

Hundreds of parade participants and supporters gathered “on the avenue” dressed in traditional costumes paying homage to Norwegian culture on Sunday, May 19. There were replica Viking ships and lots of colorful floats throughout the line of march, which also featured school bands and community organizations.

A large crowd of onlookers assembled outside Salty Dog Bar & Restaurant, 7509 Third Ave., marking the last stop on Third Avenue before the parade moved up to Fifth and then into Leif Ericson Park for a grand ceremony.

Miss Norway Amanda Luzniak greets a young fan along the parade route. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

“The crowd at Salty Dog was great,” Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero told us. “There were kids and adults dressed in costumes and everyone greeted the parade participants with huge applause.”

Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero directs a parade participant to his spot in the line of march. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Among the special guests who received a warm welcome at the spot were 2024 Miss Norway Amanda Luzniak and 2024 Miss Heritage Grace Reinertsen. The two rode atop classic cars and waved to supporters and fans.

Marchers carry an enormous Norwegian flag “on the avenue.” Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

For more on the parade, see brooklyneagle.com!

* * *

Parade season continues in Bay Ridge on Monday, May 27 as Brooklyn’s 157th Memorial Day Parade steps off at 11 a.m.

All veteran service organizations, schools and civic organizations are invited to march, as are all veterans, according to parade officials. Participants will gather “on the avenue” at 78th Street and Third Avenue and march all the way to Marine Avenue before turning up to Fourth Avenue and into John Paul Jones Park for a wreath-laying memorial ceremony.

This is one of the most poignant and important events taking place in all of Brooklyn, and one that I have attended many times as a journalist and a civilian. I encourage everyone to attend and show support for the heroes who have kept America free and safe throughout its incredible history. Especially in these uncertain times, it’s important to show appreciation for those who have sacrificed so much so that the rest of us could pursue our dreams.

Let’s bathe Bay Ridge in red, white and blue this Memorial Day!

* * *

“This is a tasty burger!”

Yes, that’s a “Pulp Fiction” reference, but it’s also a statement of fact as pertains to Skinflints Restaurant, located “on the avenue” at 7902 Fifth Ave.

The iconic Bay Ridge eatery was recently awarded the accolade of “Best Burger” in FOX 5’s “Best of the Boroughs” contest. Owner Gerard Bell was featured on “Good Day New York” last week alongside his staff and hosts Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee. Scotto, a Brooklyn native, recalled going to Skinflints as a child and was pleased to learn that it has continued to thrive as it enters its 50th anniversary next year.

Bell showcased several types of burgers on the program, each topped with his restaurant’s signature English muffin.

“We’re the only ones that do English muffins,” he said proudly.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at rick@brooklyneagle.com!