On the Avenue: Thousands enjoy the ‘Fun’ on Fifth!

Talk about having fun in the sun!

The annual #FunOnFifth Street Festival, sponsored by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, drew tens of thousands of families to Bay Ridge for a full day of food and drink, shopping, games, rides and live music on Sunday, June 2. There was certainly something for everyone to enjoy “on the avenue.”

Fifth Avenue BID Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy was in attendance, as was longtime event organizer Chip Cafiero.

Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy (left) and event organizer Chip Cafiero enjoy a moment “on the avenue.”

“It’s going great,” Cafiero told us. “There were nice crowds by the main stage and a lot of families enjoying the rides.”

The main stage was located on the 7700 block and, during our visit, popular Rolling Stones tribute band Sha-Doobie was entertaining a huge crowd. A few blocks down outside Mussels Brick Oven Pizza, 8001 Fifth Ave., festival goers were enjoying a performance by Colonial Road.

Sha-Doobie’s lead singer gets a high-five after taking the performance into the crowd at the #FunonFifth Festival.

Mike McLaughlin, Sal Arnuk and Bobby Tambo were performing to a nice crowd outside PC’s Bar & Grill, 7205 Fifth Ave., and Fast Forward was rocking outside Bean Post Pub, 7525 Fifth Ave.

Over at Schnitzel Haus, 7319 Fifth Ave., we caught a glimpse of One 2 Many performing for fans.

The weather was perfect and there was a palpable buzz in the air as Bay Ridge transitions from “parade season” to “stroll” season!

Next up, of course, is the summertime tradition known as Summer Stroll on 3rd, which closes stretches of Third Avenue to vehicular traffic on four consecutive Friday evenings, beginning July 19.

Follow the official Summer Stroll channels — @summerstrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on X — for updates on all the live music and outdoor dining options scheduled to take place “on the avenue” during these events!

For more on the #FunonFifth Festival, see brooklyneagle.com!

* * *

It was great to see such a patriotic crowd “on the avenue” for Brooklyn’s 157th Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. Hundreds of parade participants were greeted by enthusiastic onlookers waving American flags and dressed in patriotic apparel across the entire parade route.

Parade Chairman Ray Aalbue rode atop a float before entering John Paul Jones Park and announcing the arriving participants from the reviewing grandstand.

Rains held off long enough for Aalbue to lead a poignant flag-lowering and wreath-laying ceremony inside the park, which was filled with supporters of this great nation.

Among the many military and civic groups we saluted upon their entry to the park were members of Scouting America’s Troop 18G, whom we featured in a recent column after reconnecting with Scoutmaster Shirley Chin.

Scoutmaster Shirley Chin (right) leads members of Scouting America’s Troop 18G into John Paul Jones Park after marching “on the avenue” in Brooklyn’s 157th Memorial Day Parade.

Chin reminded us that the troop meets every Tuesday evening at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy’s Meletia Hall, 365 83rd St. The all-girl troop — which is part of the recently rebranded Boy Scouts of America — allows for girls to earn the coveted and prestigious rank of Eagle Scout as they advance through their careers in Scouting.

Keep up the great work, girls!

Check out these highlights from the parade:

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Rick Buttacavoli

* * *

