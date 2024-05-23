Street co-named for education activist

A street co-naming ceremony was held May 10 to honor Dr. Antonia Pantoja.

Pantoja was a Latina civil rights leader and educator who founded the ASPIRA Association in 1961. The organization develops Hispanic children’s educational and leadership capacity.

Pat Ruiz, Councilwoman Alexa Avilés and Dr. Wilhelmina Perry. Photos courtesy of New York City Council

Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes, Councilwoman Alexa Avilés, Boricua Festival Committee founder Pat Ruiz, Community Board 7 members and other local leaders were present when the sign for Dr. Antonia Pantoja Way was unveiled on Fifth Avenue and 36th Street. Pantoja’s lifelong partner Dr. Wilhelmina Perry also attended.

“Dr. Pantoja was a fierce civil rights leader and advocate who dedicated her life to the betterment of the Puerto Rican people,” Avilés said. “I can think of no better place to honor her legacy than Sunset Park, a neighborhood of many who have such deep cultural and familial ties to the island. I hope her legacy inspires the next generation of educators, of organizers, of civically-minded young people who walk this very street.”

The sign on Fifth Avenue and 36th Street. Photos courtesy of New York City Council

In 1996 Pantoja became one of four Puerto Ricans to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and last year P.S. 958 was named for her. She died in 2002 at age 79.