A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her home on 16th Avenue and 80th Street May 16.

Cops arrived at 5:05 a.m. and found Svitlana Indelicato with a scarf around her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos courtesy of instagram.com/vitaltemptation

According to the New York Post, Indelicato’s husband found her body.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death.