Gate falls off vacant store

By

A metal gate fell from a vacant Bay Ridge storefront. Photos via Citizen App

A metal roll-down gate collapsed outside a vacant storefront on 86th Street near Fort Hamilton Parkway June 1.

FDNY said the facade fell to the sidewalk at around 3 p.m. No one was injured.

A metal gate fell from a vacant Bay Ridge storefront. Photos via Citizen App

The Dept. of Buildings was called to the scene.

A metal gate fell from a vacant Bay Ridge storefront. Photos via Citizen App

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles