Gate falls off vacant store

A metal roll-down gate collapsed outside a vacant storefront on 86th Street near Fort Hamilton Parkway June 1.
FDNY said the facade fell to the sidewalk at around 3 p.m. No one was injured.
The Dept. of Buildings was called to the scene.
