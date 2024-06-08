Ground broken for middle school annex 

A groundbreaking ceremony was held May 30 for the Dewey Middle School Annex.

The three-story building will serve as a feeder school for John Dewey H.S. and will be located behind it.

Slated to open in the fall of 2026, the school will seat 553 students from grades 6-8 and will include 20 classrooms, two of them for special education classes. It will also have art and music rooms, two science labs, a gym and exercise room and a library.

Renderings of the new school. Renderings courtesy of the School Construction Authority

The ceremony was attended by administrators, staff from the School Construction Authority, community leaders and elected officials.

Nina Kubota, president and chief executive officer of the SCA, said the annex will be a nice addition to the school.

“This project is a perfect example of providing support tailored to the specific needs of a school community through a carefully thought out and collaborative use of resources,” Kubota said. “Building this annex lays the foundation for future generations.”

“Our school buildings are the physical pillars of each and every community that we serve,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “Our continued collaboration with our School Construction Authority partners ensures our buildings and annexes such as this one bring together our staff, students, families, and neighbors alike.”