MOTA’s Bartender ‘Battle’ draws attention — and funding — to Third Avenue

Raise your glasses!

The first Battle of the Bartenders cocktail competition took place Monday evening in the parking facility of Santander Bank (9512 Third Avenue), drawing more than 200 thirsty locals. It succeeded beyond expectations.

This, according to Chrisie Canny, event coordinator of the Merchants of Third Avenue (MOTA), and the brainchild behind the shindig.

Bartenders from seven Bay Ridge bars participated in the competition, including The Wicked Monk, Ho’Brah, Cebu, Pippin’s Pub, Malone’s Chop House, The Kettle Black, and Pour House.

The goal was for each bartender to create their own vodka-infused drink called “The Merchant,” using Fort Hamilton Distillery vodka.

For More Photos and Information, click here for PREMIUM CONTENT.