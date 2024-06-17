On the Avenue: Golfers hit links ‘fore’ great cause

It’s “fore” a great cause!

The Federation of Italian American Organizations of Brooklyn (FIAO) welcomed close to 200 supporters to its 15th annual golf outing at Dyker Beach Golf Course on Monday, June 3. A beautiful day on the links helped raise funds for Il Centro Community Center, which provides social services, health and wellness programs, swimming, sports, arts and culture for children and families “on the avenue” at its state-of-the-art facility at 8711 18th Ave.

FIAO Executive Vice President and Golf Committee Chairman Frank Naccarato served as the emcee for the post-golf awards ceremony, during which he and FIAO President Jack Spatola honored three individuals for their tireless commitment to the community.

Dr. John Marshall, chair of emergency medicine at Maimonides Health, received a special community service award for his efforts to bring emergency care to Bay Ridge. He was congratulated by FIAO Brooklyn Executive Vice President Frank Naccarato (left) and President Jack Spatola.

Dr. John Marshall, chair of emergency medicine at Maimonides Health, was recognized for his efforts to bring emergency room services to Bay Ridge at the site of the former Victory Memorial Hospital on Seventh Avenue. The Maimonides Bay Ridge Emergency Department opened last summer to much fanfare.

Mike Steinweiss was recognized for his years of service to FIAO, particularly as a member of the Golf Committee. Steinweiss also received an award for his golfing prowess, as his foursome ended the day with the lowest score.

Honoree Mike Steinweiss was recognized for his years of service to FIAO Brooklyn by Executive Vice President Frank Naccarato (left) and President Jack Spatola.

A large number of Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge members attended the event to support not only FIAO Brooklyn, but one of their own. Proud Kiwanian Charles Fabbella of Ben Bay Realty Co. also received a community service award from Naccarato, who also serves on the board of Ben-Bay Kiwanis.

Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge President Bartolo Allegretti (left) and board member Albert C. Corhan Sr. came to support the event.

“We raise money for people in need and Charles is always there to give his time and his resources in helping others,” Naccarato told the crowd. “That’s what he’s all about.”

Honoree Charles Fabbella of Ben Bay Realty Co. received his community service award from FIAO Brooklyn President Jack Spatola. Fabbella’s wife Teresa received flowers from the organization as well.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at rick@brooklyneagle.com!