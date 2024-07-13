Bakery brings back legendary pizzeria’s spirit

A slice of Johnny’s Pizzeria lives on in Sunset Park.

Generoso’s Bakery Café, which is well-known for its coffee, pastries and bread, has added new items to its menu, including pizza.

Generoso’s Bakery Café now serves pizza. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

The bakery installed pizza ovens and hired some of the chefs from Johnny’s, which closed in January after 56 years.

Workers pose near the new ovens. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

The Sunset Park 5th Avenue BID co-hosted a celebration June 28 to let people know about the new menu. The event included music, giveaway backs and around 150 free slices.

“Generoso’s Bakery is a Sunset Park institution and it’s one little corner of old-time Sunset Park that’s thriving,” said BID Executive Director David Estrada. “Everyone was especially happy to see the crew of pizza chefs from the much loved and recently closed Johnny’s Pizzeria behind the counter.

“The pizza and new menu are working side by side with the bakery services. I’m really so happy when I see family businesses investing in the community.”