Cropsey Avenue Stop & Shop is stopping 

The Stop & Shop supermarket at 2965 Cropsey Ave. will close later this year.

The chain will shut down 32 stores on or before Nov. 2, including six others in New York, 10 in New Jersey, two in Rhode Island, eight in Massachusetts and five in Connecticut.

The Cropsey Avenue market opened in 2015, replacing a Pathmark.

Pathmark previously occupied the site. Image via Google Maps

“Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand,” said Gordon Reid, the chain’s president. “Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online.”