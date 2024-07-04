Fort Hamilton grad wins silver at boxing tourney

A Bay Ridge athlete has made his neighborhood proud.

Sebastian Mazeneth, 21, won the silver medal in his weight class at the recent USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival.

Mazeneth warms up in Wichita, Kan., prior to his tournament fights.

Photo by Ryan Songalia

The tournament, which took place at Century II Convention Center in Kansas, featured elite boxers from around the country.

The Fort Hamilton H.S. graduate participated in the 147-pound elite male bracket and defeated three opponents in four days to reach the finals.

Sebastian Mazeneth.

Photo courtesy of Instagram/coachtmz

On June 24, he beat Florida native Jibril Marshall via decision. The next day, he beat Colorado’s Cashius Jackson via unanimous decision in the quarterfinals. He also won in a unanimous decision against Maximillian Erfani of Georgia on June 27 to advance to the bracket finals, where he lost to Roy Fields of Texas via decision.

Mazeneth (in red) fights Roy Fields in the finals.

Photo courtesy of USA Boxing.

Taking the silver back to Brooklyn was a thrill for Mazeneth, who said he was an underdog in the tournament.

“I was probably the least experienced guy in my bracket and at one of the most competitive weight classes in the sport of boxing,” he said. “This didn’t deter me. I believed in myself and took on the challenge fight by fight. I knew I had the ability to compete on this stage and this week I proved it.”

The former Fort Hamilton H.S. football player works out. Photo by Irving Javier Martinez

Mazeneth was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, and moved to Bay Ridge when he was 7. He played football at Fort Hamilton and made the All City and New York All Star Football Team in 2020 and 2021 as a cornerback and safety.

He currently studies finance at the College of Staten Island.

Mazeneth lands a punch against Saidou Jalloh in a previous match. Photo by Jimmy Muniz Jr./@gmovisuals