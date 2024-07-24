Man charged with killing four relatives

Cops arrested a man who allegedly stabbed four of his family members to death in an apartment on West Eighth Street near Avenue P July 19.

Fayzieva Mavlyuda, 56, Maftuna Khakimova, 27, Kamila Shavkatova, 5, and Timur Shavkatov, 4, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police outside the building where the bodies were found. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Shahboz Rajabboev, 24, was arrested July 21 and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder.

Police outside the building where the bodies were found. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

According to the New York Post, the victims are believed to be Rajabboev’s mother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew.

Police outside the building where the bodies were found.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC