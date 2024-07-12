On the Avenue: Bartenders ‘battle’ to create avenue’s best new cocktail!

The battle lines were drawn “on the avenue” Monday evening, June 24, as bartenders from seven popular Third Avenue bars and restaurants faced off in the first-ever Battle of the Bartenders hosted by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. and spearheaded by Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny.

All contestants were tasked with creating a brand-new summertime cocktail called “The Merchant” using Fort Hamilton Distillery vodka and whatever else they could think of to try and convince a panel of expert judges that their concoction was the best. From lavender sprigs to watermelon slices to cherry juice, each of the contending drinks had the judges saying, “Ahh!’

The panel of experts included Fort Hamilton Distillery CEO and founder Alex Clark, retired NYPD homicide detective Billy McNeely and Native American lifestyle content creator Nikki Apostolou.

Judges Billy McNeely, Nikki Apostolou and Alex Clark (left to right) get ready to sample one of the delicious concoctions.

After tasting the offerings of bartenders from The Kettle Black, Ho’Brah, Cebu Bar & Bistro, Malone’s Chop House, Pipin’s Pub, The Pour House and The Wicked Monk, Klevis Salija from Malone’s was named the winner. His refreshing cocktail, which featured limes cut into the shape of the sun, will now be available “on the avenue” at all other participating establishments, giving Malone’s bragging rights until next year’s competition.

“Congratulations to Klevis for being the first winner of the Battle of the Bartenders,” Canny said. “His sunburst limes sealed the deal on presentation and took him to first place!”

Bartender Klevis Salija shows off his perfect pouring form.

Bartender Elizabeth Arias of Cebu came away with bragging rights of her own, as her entry into the competition was named “People’s Choice.”

“Congratulations to Liz from Cebu. Everyone was raving about her cocktail with cucumber and the taste of summer,” Canny said.

Bartender Elizabeth Arias of Cebu Bar & Bistro won the “People’s Choice” award for her delicious cocktail.

According to Canny, the event raised approximately $5,000 for the Merchants organization, which will be used to help further its ongoing beautification efforts. A portion of the proceeds from sales of “The Merchant” at all participating bars and restaurants will also benefit the organization and its mission.

Cheers to everyone involved!

For more on this event, see brooklyneagle.com!

* * *

Happy anniversary to Dennis Monier, owner of Tops Restaurant and Bar Supplies, who is celebrating his incredible 55th year in business “on the avenue” at 8001 Third Ave.

Monier, who served as a sponsor of the aforementioned Battle of the Bartenders and provided free custom drinking glasses for the first 100 guests, was recognized at the event for his decades of service to the community as a business owner and neighbor.

“I can tell you from experience that Dennis has put half of Bay Ridge to work in his store,” said Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira. “He is one of the most generous people you could ever meet.”

Tops Restaurant and Bar Supplies owner Dennis Monier (second from left) and wife Noreen (far left) are honored for achieving 55 years in business “on the avenue” by Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association President Dan Texeira and Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Monier was humbled to receive a specially designed plaque commemorating his milestone anniversary.

“I still love every minute of it,” he told the capacity crowd inside the Santander Bank parking lot at 95th Street.

Here’s to 55 more years “on the avenue!”

* * *

The heat is on! This past week’s heatwave served as an appropriate reminder that the summer’s hottest event is set to kick off “on the avenue.”

The 2024 Summer Stroll on 3rd program will run on alternating stretches of Third Avenue from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 19, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

The July 19 and Aug. 2 events will span from 82nd Street all the way to Marine Avenue, save for a couple of blocks that will remain open to traffic near Foodtown Supermarket. On July 26 and Aug. 9, the stroll continues uninterrupted from 82nd Street to 68th Street.

In addition to dining and shopping specials, families will enjoy plenty of live music, art and children’s activities on all four nights.

Summer Stroll on 3rd has drawn tens of thousands of visitors to Bay Ridge each year since its inception in 2012. This year’s event is sponsored by a number of local businesses and organizations, including premier sponsors Maimonides Health, NYU-Langone, Bay Ridge Honda, Bay Ridge Volvo and Harbor Fitness.

The strolls are being organized by Co-Coordinators Lisa Larkin and Christina Cafiero. Be sure to follow along on the event’s official social media channels: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on X.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at [email protected]!