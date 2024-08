Part of a crane fell on top of a building on 42nd Street between 14th and 15th avenues Thursday.

FDNY said 12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS workers rushed to the four-story building shortly after 2:30 p.m. The scene was under control an hour later.

Firefighters arrive at the scene. Images via Citizen App

No one was injured and the Dept. of Buildings was at the site to check the building’s stability.

The cause of the collapse is to be determined.

Images via Citizen App