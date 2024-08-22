Food Bazaar replacing Cropsey Avenue Stop & Shop 

The Stop & Shop at 2965 Cropsey Ave. may be closing Sept. 19, but the site won’t be vacant for long.

A Food Bazaar Supermarket will open there the next day.

Stop & Shop at 2965 Cropsey Ave. will close in September. File photo by Mark Treyger

“We are delighted that the surrounding community will continue to have a food retailer,” a Stop & Shop spokesperson told this paper. “All Stop & Shop associates at our Cropsey Avenue store will be given the opportunity to transfer to another Stop & Shop location, so there will be no job loss.”

Associates can also interview with Food Bazaar if they want to stay at the Cropsey Avenue location.