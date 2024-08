Vandals targeted the Narrows Botanical Gardens July 25, spray-painting flowerpots, gates, light poles, signs and an art exhibit.

James Johnson, co-founder of the popular Shore Road spot, said the damage exceeded $1,000.

“We immediately painted and cleaned it up, but we lost the artwork,” he told this paper. “We were very upset, but the community came behind us and has been very supportive and we’re very grateful for that.”

