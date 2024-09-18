A thousand runners honor murdered cop

Xaverian H.S. hosted the 36th annual P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run Sept. 15.

More than 1,000 runners gathered to honor the slain officer, a Xaverian graduate who was murdered in the line of duty in 1988 at age 26.

“This event is always a touching tribute to his bravery and dedication, and a truly wonderful way to remember his selfless service,” wrote the 68th Precinct on Facebook.

Participants in the Kids Dash race. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Speakers at the opening ceremony included members of the Hoban family, police officers, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny and Councilman Justin Brannan.

The five-mile race kicked off from the Shore Road school at 10:30 a.m. Runners traveled along the promenade to the Verrazzano Bridge and back.

The annual Kids Dash took place after the adult race ended.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, received the Police Officer Christopher Hoban Service to New York Award.

Proceeds from the event go to the Hoban Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to Xaverian students whose parents are NYPD officers.

Xaverian President Robert Alesi speaks during the ceremony.

“There are few things in life for which you can be certain,” Xaverian wrote on Facebook. “The sun is always shining for P.O. Christopher Hoban ’80 is one of them. This morning, over 1,000 registered runners knew the importance of keeping Chris’ memory alive. 36 years strong – ‘Lest we forget!’”

Malliotakis said too many police officers have died defending the city.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We must always remember the sacrifices of men and women who put on their uniforms, go into dangerous circumstances to protect all of us and too often they don’t return home, but they’re willing to do it because they love our city,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis holds a citation for Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, who also received the Police Officer Christopher Hoban Service to New York Award. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We all have to remember that they’re doing the sacrifices for the community for all of us for the safety of our streets and the safety of our families,” Brook-Krasny said.

“On this beautiful day that Chris gave us, let’s not forget the sacrifices of those who came before us and let’s reflect upon the extraordinary amount of courage it takes to be a cop in the city every day,” Brannan said.

Former State Sen. Marty Golden runs for the cause. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta