BRAVO marks half a century of service

The Bay Ridge Ambulance Volunteer Organization (BRAVO), which provides free emergency medical services to Bay Ridge, Fort Hamilton and Dyker Heights, has achieved a monumental milestone: its 50th anniversary.

“None of us really thought we’d be here this long,” Anthony Napoli, president of BRAVO since 2019, told this paper. “I signed up in 1975, after BRAVO was in its second year, because of a phone call I received telling me about it. It seemed interesting, and I just applied.”

BRAVO President Anthony Napoli. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Many volunteer ambulance services were founded out of necessity in the early 1970s. The New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, which operated NYC EMS until it merged with the Fire Department in 1996, did not have enough ambulances to handle the volume of emergency calls due to underfunding. This led to wait times of 40 minutes to an hour or more.

“In the early 1970s, New York City was going through a rough time with ambulance service availability in the 911 system,” Napoli recalled.

Beginnings

Led by Community Board 10 Chairman Hank Vogt with the assistance of John Rusin, a handful of civic leaders began to gather documentation for the New York State Volunteer Ambulance Association and the state Health Department to justify the need for a volunteer ambulance service in this community.

With additional support from politicians, religious groups and civic associations, BRAVO was able to secure a charter and the necessary certifications to operate. The first meeting for members was held on Jan. 24, 1974, in which BRAVO accepted 103 applications for new members.

BRAVO headquarters on Seventh Avenue and 85th Street. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

BRAVO opened in a location obtained by then-Councilmember Angelo J. Arculeo, Seventh Avenue and 85th Street, where it still operates today.

On July 4, 1974, the company responded to its first call, officially providing EMS service to Bay Ridge. After only a month, BRAVO was able to extend service to provide ambulance coverage 24 hours per day.

BRAVO now operates three state-certified ambulances. It provides pre-hospital care and transportation and promotes health and wellness in the community.

The company runs predominantly on donations and “a minimal amount” of discretionary funds from New York City, as well as grants, Napoli said.

Volunteers from all walks of life

Everyone at BRAVO — from the EMTs, dispatchers and administrators to the cleaning and maintenance crew — is a volunteer.

“Our volunteers are professionals from all walks of life,” Napoli said.

Anthony and Diane Napoli. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“They sign up for four-hour shifts on a scheduling platform and work about 10 hours a week.”

All volunteer EMTs are trained and certified through the New York State Department of Health. The training takes six months — usually two nights a week — and costs about $1,400. However, New York State reimburses students who are part of volunteer ambulance services.

Napoli noted that BRAVO has about 80 active volunteers currently, which is quite a drop from decades ago when it had more than 250. However, according to Napoli, BRAVO has amassed more than 250,000 hours of volunteer time since its inception in 1974.

A personal touch

“We believe we offer more of a personal touch than traditional ambulances,” said Diane Napoli, a member of BRAVO’s board of directors and Anthony Napoli’s wife. “This is one of the worst moments of a person’s life, and you want to help them through it as best you can with as much compassion and professionalism as possible.”

Napoli joined BRAVO in 1975.

“I was told by a friend of mine that it was a great way to meet boys,” she said. “And my friend was right. Because BRAVO is where I met Anthony, who years later became my husband.”

Anyone interested in joining BRAVO or donating to the organization can visit bravoambulance.org.