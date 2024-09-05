Cannoli king wins second straight contest

For the second consecutive year, Bensonhurst native Giuseppe Falanga took home top honors in the Cannoli Eating Contest at the Santa Rosalia Feast.

Just in its second year, the contest took place outside Villabate Alba Bakery, which provided the dessert that’s made of fried dough and filled with ricotta cheese and sugar.

The champ beat six other contestants to win the trophy. Photo courtesy of Giuseppe Falanga

Last year, Falanga won by eating seven standard sized cannoli in three minutes. This year, the portion was changed to mini cannoli and he won by eating 20 in three minutes, besting six other contestants.

Giuseppe Falanga and his wife Sabrina after the contest. Photo courtesy of Giuseppe Falanga

“When I won it in 2023, I think most people had me as the underdog and weren’t sure if I could win, so it was great to be able to take the title,” Falanga said. “This year, I knew I needed to go in and defend the title so it felt pretty awesome winning two years in a row.”

DeFalco Realty sponsored the event.