Exhibit celebrates Borough’s pop culture at Industry City

The history of Brooklyn’s culture is now on display and celebrated at Industry City through a new art exhibit. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 26 to officially open “Brooklyn Pop: An Immersive Experience” at 254 36th St.

A man dresses the part for “The Warriors” while on a cart from Deno’s Wonder Wheel. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

The art installation was created by local artist Michael “Kaves” McLeer, who delves into the influence of the borough on film, music, television, sports, art and his life.

“This is about Brooklyn’s influence on pop culture through a three generational autobiography, including plays, movies and exhibits that come to life and celebrate the borough,” said McLeer, who explained he saved a large amount of memorabilia for the exhibit. “It’s also a story brought to life.”

Visitors felt like they were on actual train tracks. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

The space consists of several rooms, each containing collections that bring the older days of the many neighborhoods back to life. One spot displays an authentic seat from Ebbets Field and Jackie Robinson’s Brooklyn Dodgers jersey inside a locker.

During a VIP preview, visitors immersed themselves by entering a replica of a typical bodega, an old train station influenced by the film “The Warriors,” and a dance floor with Lenny’s Pizza signage and a John Travolta picture that pays homage to “Saturday Night Fever.” A recreation of Sal’s Pizza from “Do The Right Thing” is also included.

Tom Paolino played Sal Frangione and Mark McNeil II played Mookie from “Do the Right Thing.”

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce collaborated with McLeer in the ribbon-cutting ceremony where President and CEO Randy Peers lauded the new space.

“As a kid growing up in Canarsie in the 70s and 80s, I walked through this exhibit and relived my growing up experience through pop culture,” Peers said. “McLeer is incredible, talented and passionate. He’s all the things that a curator of this exhibit would need to embody in order to pull it off.”

The ribbon is officially cut for “Brooklyn Pop: An Immersive Experience” Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce

There are several posters and signs of iconic spaces and Brooklynites, but the large space is not all just iconic memorabilia. Theater is also on display as actors perform key characters from Brooklyn centric films.

“I feel like I stepped into a time tunnel,” explained Apache Ramos, who played an orphan in “The Warriors.” “It’s more than a museum, it’s a whole experience.”

Apache Ramos from “The Warriors” attends the ribbon cutting ceremony. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

The project also tells the story of McLeer’s life. There is a portion of the exhibit dedicated to his mother, Donna Blanchard, and his sister Michele. They both died in a hit-and-run accident on the corner of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 92nd Street in 1994. The area is filled with newspaper clippings and murals dedicated to them.

His life story is also told through actors during scenes as he also replicated his old room growing up.

A recreation of Michael McLeer’s room. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

“Kaves and I grew up together in Bay Ridge,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “Seeing all of this memorabilia in one place just immediately brings you back to your origin story and thinking about how far you’ve come and what you’ve been through in your life to get where you are at. It’s really cool, but seeing it all in one place is a real trip.”

Old trains and props were on display to pay tribute to the film “The Warriors.” Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

“Kaves’ ‘Brooklyn Pop’ perfectly captures the essence of Brooklyn’s creative spirit, and Industry City is proud to host this immersive project,” said Jim Somoza, Industry City director of development and partner.

A portion of the exhibit was dedicated to Michael McLeer's mom Donna Blanchard and his 4-year-old sister Michele.

Old trains and props were on display to pay tribute to the film "The Warriors."

