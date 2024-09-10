On th Avenue: Ben-Bay Kiwanis helps family get life-changing treatment for ailing child

From a heartbreaking diagnosis to heartwarming support from the community, members of the Castagliola family have been through so much during the past few years.

At just 6 months old, Kris and Pamela Castagliola’s daughter Veronica was diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic condition called Au-Kline Syndrome that has caused her to suffer from severe speech and developmental delays.

According to medical experts, Au-Kline syndrome is caused by mutations in the HNRNPK gene that alter protein production, disrupting the normal development or functioning of several body systems, including the brain.

“This disease is so rare, Veronica was number 30 in the entire world to have been given this diagnosis at the time,” Kris Castagliola explained.

Uncertain but undaunted, Castagliola — a member of the NYPD — and his family worked tirelessly to help Veronica get the care she needed from doctors and specialists of all kinds. For a while, nothing seemed to help her improve.

That is, until the family learned about the potential benefits of a special hyperbaric oxygen-based therapy treatment and decided to give it a try.

Members of the Castagliola family — Cameron, Veronica, Kris, Pamela, and Jerry (left to right) — enjoy a day in the park.

“It was amazing,” Castagliola said. “We noticed immediate results. Her speech definitely improved right at the start.”

Unfortunately, the cost of these treatments became almost too much to bear for the hardworking family.

“It was a struggle,” Castagliola said.

That’s when members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge intervened. After board member Anthony Pennachio heard about the family’s circumstances, he brought it up at the club’s weekly meeting “on the avenue” at Cebu Bar & Bistro, 8801 Third Ave., and his fellow Kiwanians teamed up to make an immediate impact on the family.

“Anthony called me after the meeting and told me the club had raised enough money to pay for 20 of these therapy sessions,” Castagliola said. “I was stunned and so grateful.”

With every session, Veronica’s speech and balance continued to improve, to the point that she began to pursue dance and other social activities that had seemed impossible years earlier.

Now 4, Veronica regularly attends dance classes and even participated in her first recital.

“Our lives were definitely changed for the better, no doubt,” Castagliola said. “It’s all thanks to the Kiwanis Club. What they do for kids is amazing.”

Veronica recently participated in her first dance recital!

But the Kiwanians weren’t done. After seeing Veronica’s marked improvement, members decided to pitch in again and help the family purchase their very own hyperbaric chamber so that she could receive the care she needed in the comfort of her own home.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Castagliola said. “We set it up inside our home and now she gets treatment regularly. She has made such a turnaround during the past year.”

Veronica Castagliola sits atop the hyperbaric chamber that changed her life.

Hats off to the members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge who work tirelessly to improve the lives of children and families in need.

* * *

Summer’s (almost) over!

Members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) are preparing to welcome thousands of visitors to their End of Summer Multi-Block Party on Sept. 14. Attendees will enjoy live music, delicious food, art showcases and fun activities for all ages from 2 to 9 p.m. along Fifth Avenue from 68th Street to 81st Street.

Similar to Third Avenue’s recent Summer Stroll on 3rd program, this span of blocks on Fifth Avenue will be free from vehicles for the day.

Once the weather officially turns to fall, the BID is planning some spooky fun at its Halloween Fest, set for Oct. 26 from 3 to 9 p.m. along Fifth Avenue from 72nd Street to 85th Street. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, and more frightful festivities.

Applications are still being accepted for business owners, artists and civic organizations who would like to participate in these events, according to BID officials. They can be submitted online at bayridgebid.com/event.

“Don’t miss out on these amazing opportunities to connect with our community,” BID Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy said.

For more information, call 718-238-8181.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!