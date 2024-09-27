On the Avenue: Enjoy Bay Ridge’s biggest weekend!

It’s Bay Ridge’s biggest weekend!

After months of preparation and anticipation, it’s finally time for the 58th Annual Ragamuffin Parade and the 51st Annual Third Avenue Festival! Combined, the two events are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of families to Third Avenue.

“It’s going to be an incredible weekend,” Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero said. “This is like the Super Bowl in terms of events taking place in Bay Ridge. All the planning, all the buildup, it’s all led to this.”

On Saturday, Sept. 28, thousands of schoolchildren, teachers and families will assemble “on the avenue” for the parade, dressed in unique and elaborate costumes. Every year, prizes are awarded for the most original (and very often, handmade) ensembles in various age groups.

Members of Scouting America’s Troop 18G carried the official Ragamuffin Prade banner in last year’s parade.

On a personal note, I still recall marching in this spirited parade as a child dressed in the handmade Elvis costume my mother had spent many hours crafting. It was always a highlight to march alongside my teachers and classmates each year. I remember waving to people and feeling like a mini celebrity. Covering this event each year helps keep these fond memories alive, and I enjoy seeing the same excitement in the eyes of our community’s children.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. on the corner of 76th Street and Third Avenue, then continues down the avenue past the Ragamuffin Main Stage on the corner of 90th Street and finishes in front of Citizens Bank on 92nd Street. Each child who marches will receive a free gift.

Registration takes place on parade day at Our Lady of Angels at 74th Street off Third Avenue, beginning at 11 a.m. Judging takes place at that location from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This year’s grand marshal is Third Avenue’s own Dan Texeira, who serves as president of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. He will lead the line of march alongside Person of the Year Theresa Monforte-Caraballo, founder of Grandma’s Love, Inc.

“I am so honored to have been chosen to lead this year’s parade,” Texeira said. “As president of the Merchants Association I take great pride in welcoming families and guests to Third Avenue throughout the year for so many great events and traditions. The Ragamuffin Parade, in particular, is one of the grandest traditions Bay Ridge has to offer and I am excited to march alongside everyone on Sept. 28.”

For more information on how you can participate in or support the parade, send an email to [email protected].

Part two of Bay Ridge’s biggest weekend takes place the following day, Sunday, Sept. 29, as the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., hosts the 51st Annual Third Avenue Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero (right) welcomes Rudy Saviano (left) of Matted Memories and New York Mets legend Art Shamsky to last year’s Third Avenue Festival. Shamsky will be greeting fans “on the avenue” again Sept. 29.

Held in partnership with Councilmember Justin Brannan, the event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy a vehicle-free day “on the avenue” from 69th Street to 94th Street.

Cafiero said he is putting the finishing touches on what promises to be a tremendously successful event.

“There’s truly something for everyone at the festival,” he said. “Whether it’s fine dining, live entertainment, shopping, children’s rides, or carnival games, you’ll find it all on Third Avenue on festival day!”

More than a dozen live bands have already been booked, and there will also be a return appearance by New York Mets legend Art Shamsky. The 1969 World Series champion made an appearance at last year’s festival and will once again greet fans thanks to a partnership with Matted Memories.

“We’re excited to have Art Shamsky back along with our friends at Matted Memories, who always bring a ton of collectibles and customized frames for sports fans to enjoy and purchase right there on the spot,” Cafiero said.

In addition to the entertainment and attractions, information booths will be set up throughout the span of blocks. Premier Sponsor Maimonides Health will be there to offer information about its many life-saving services.

For more information on the event, call 718-745-3511 or email [email protected].

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!