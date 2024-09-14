On the Avenue: Fall Festivities Step Off with Annual Ragamuffin Parade, 3rd Ave. Festival

Who loves a parade? We all do!

Thousands of schoolchildren, teachers and families are preparing to gather “on the avenue” for the 58th Annual Ragamuffin Parade in Bay Ridge. By preparing, we mean they are creating their very own unique and colorful costumes to show off on the big day, Saturday, Sept. 28.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. on the corner of 76th Street and Third Avenue, then continues down the avenue past the Ragamuffin Main Stage on the corner of 90th Street and finishes in front of Citizens Bank on 92nd Street. Prizes are awarded for the best costumes in various age groups, and each child who marches will receive a free gift.

Registration takes place on parade day at Our Lady of Angels at 74th Street off Third Avenue, beginning at 11 a.m. Judging takes place at that location from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This year’s grand marshal is no stranger to Third Avenue. Dan Texeira serves as president of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. He will lead the line of march alongside Person of the Year Theresa Monforte-Caraballo, founder of Grandma’s Love, Inc.

Congratulations to the 2024 Ragamuffin Parade honorees: Grand Marshal Dan Texeira (left), president of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc.; and Person of the Year Theresa Monforte-Caraballo, founder of Grandma’s Love, Inc. Image courtesy of Ragamuffin Parade Committee

“I am so honored to have been chosen to lead this year’s parade,” Texeira said. “As president of the Merchants Association I take great pride in welcoming families and guests to Third Avenue throughout the year for so many great events and traditions. The Ragamuffin Parade, in particular, is one of the grandest traditions Bay Ridge has to offer and I am excited to march alongside everyone on Sept. 28.”

Prior to marching, members of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee are hosting a kickoff brunch in honor of Texeira and Monforte-Caraballo on Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave.

For more information on how you can participate in or support the parade, send an email to [email protected].

* * *

The fall festivities continue the following day thanks to the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., as the 51st Annual Third Avenue Festival takes place Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Held in partnership with Councilmember Justin Brannan, the event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy a vehicle-free day on Third Avenue from 69th Street to 94th Street.

Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero said he is looking forward to a successful event.

“Every year we say it’s going to be the biggest and the best,” he said. “But every year it’s true! This year there are a lot of new businesses on the avenue that are coming out and welcoming crowds, so that’s exciting.”

Hundreds of thousands of visitors pack Third Avenue each year for the annual Third Avenue Festival. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Arthur De Gaeta

From restaurants serving delicious food and drink al fresco, to boutiques offering specials on merchandise of all kinds, to rides and games for children, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the festival.

There is also plenty of live entertainment stationed throughout the span of blocks to create a festive atmosphere wherever you turn that day.

“It’s the biggest block party in all of New York City,” Cafiero said.

For more information on the event, call 718-745-3511 or email [email protected].

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!